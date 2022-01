Two Gardaí were hospitalised in Wexford last night after being involved in a crash.

It’s understood they were pursuing a car which had been stolen in the village of Piercetown yesterday evening.

The vehicle was subsequently reported to have been involved in multiple collisions, including crashes with two Garda cars in the Kilmore Quay area.

The vehicle failed to remain at the scene.

Both Gardaí were taken to Wexford General Hospital for treatment and have since been released.

