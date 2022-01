Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse in Northern Ireland are to receive a public apology in March.

The announcement comes on the fifth anniversary of a landmark inquiry which examined allegations of physical, emotional and sexual harm of children in residential institutions between 1922 and 1995.

The official apology will be delivered in Stormont on 10th of March.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email