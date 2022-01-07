Visitor restrictions imposed on entire hospital by Wexford General

Wexford General Hospital is reintroducing visitor restrictions for the entire hospital due to high levels of Covid 19 in the community.

Before Christmas, restrictions were imposed on certain wards to stop the spread of the virus.

However, with the continued increase of patients in the new year, management have decided to restrict visitors to all wards.

Visiting on compassionate grounds can still be arranged by contacting the Clinical Nurse Manager or Nurse in Charge of the ward.

Hospital management say they would like to thank the public for their understanding and cooperation at this time.

