Wexford and South East win big at Reader Travel Awards

Wexford and the wider South East has been well represented at this year’s Irish Independent Reader Travel Awards.

Curracloe beach was voted as the best in the country while Monart Destination Spa picked up the top prize in the Spa category.

Monart was also named the second best hotel in Ireland behind Glenlo Abbey in Galway.

The Waterford Greenway was announced as Ireland’s Best Tourist Attraction for 2022.

The route is a key feature in Ireland’s Ancient East and is peppered with heritage, history and natural beauty.

Speaking to South East Radio, Mayor of Waterford Joe Kelly says the destination will become even more popular as the restrictions are lifted.

