Wexford beaches may lose blue flag status if dog rules not adhered to

Some beaches may lose their blue flag status if rules around dogs are not properly adhered to.

Dogs are banned from Ireland’s 93 blue flag areas for a number of hours each day between the start of June and mid-September.

In Wexford, dogs are already banned from Ballymoney, Morriscastle, Ballinesker, Curracloe, Rosslare, and Carne.

An Taisce, which operates the programme in Ireland, recently wrote to local authorities to advise them that they must ensure the rule is being implemented.

An Taisce’s Coastal Awards Manager, Ian Diamond says local authorities must show they’ve made progress to address the issue.

“There are international inspections that are less frequent

“We carry out inspections ourselves every year anyway

“In terms of criteria, the board criteria are not being met and there is not any progress and the flags won’t be awarded.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email