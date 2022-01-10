Wexford County Council To Discuss Findings Of Standards In Public Office Commission Report

Wexford County Council will hold a special meeting this Friday (14th Jan) to discuss the findings of a report by the Standards in Public Office Commission.

The report, which was published last week, found the Council’s Chief Executive Mr. Tom Enright failed to maintain proper standards of integrity, conduct and concern for the public interest.

The issue, was due to be debated at the Council meeting this afternoon, but Chairperson Councillor Barbara-Anne Murphy said she had obtained independent legal advice in relation to the matter.

In keeping with the legal advice, she adjourned the discussion on the matter to allow all Councillors time to consider the lengthy report which runs to over 300 pages.

The alleged contraventions centre on emails which Mr. Enright sent to the management of South East Radio in August 2019. He felt certain content broadcast by South East Radio – in March and August 2019 – was “biased, unprofessional and unfair to Wexford County Council”

Standards in Public Office found the content, tone, style and language of his emails to the radio station were not appropriate and put pressure on the radio station to alter its broadcasting practices.

The Standards in Public Office Commission carried out an investigation following a complaint by independent producer Karl Fitzpatrick.

