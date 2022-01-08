Wexford flooding victims urged again to apply for humanitarian aid

Wexford families are being encouraged to apply for the humanitarian aid that is open and available for flood victims.

Dozens of homes were destroyed when heavy rainfall hit the county on Christmas Day with many families forced out of their homes for safety.

Only 17 applications for funding have been processed as many are turned off by the income limit that has been placed on the emergency aid.

This week, Wexford Junior Minister James Browne called the limit generous and called for more people to apply.

That’s a call that has been echoed by local councillor Lisa McDonald who says there’s misinformation about the scheme.

“More people need to apply for the aid.

“I was speaking to some old age pensioners yesterday who are still sleeping on their sofas.

“I asked them why hadn’t they applied and they said they thought they couldn’t

“There’s a lot of misinformation out there and this scheme is there to plug a hole or fix an imbalance for people.”

