Wexford General asks patients to consider care options before attending

Management at Wexford General Hospital are asking patients to consider their care options before presenting at the Emergency Department today

Huge pressure at the hospital this morning has lead to officials implementing their escalation plan.

Teams are working to manage the current In-Patient and Covid-19 Bed Capacity together with Scheduled Care.

They are warning that those that come to the ED and are not triaged as seriously ill can expect long delays for attention.

However, the emphasize that patients who require urgent care will be prioritized.

There is currently a visitor restriction in place for all wards at the hospital with 26 Covid cases on site and 1 case in the ICU.

