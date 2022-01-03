Wexford hit hard by recent tragedies

A number of County Wexford families have been hit by tragedies over the Christmas period

Twenty seven year old Julie Ann Kehoe from Craanford lost her life in a car accident in County Meath which also claimed the lives of two other people

Her two baby daughters emerged unscathed from the accident while her twelve year old son is recovering in a Dublin hospital

Meanwhile a young Rathnure man was seriously injured in a fall while on holiday in Florida on Christmas Eve

Ted O’Connor remains in a coma in a Florida hospital while his family rushed from Rathnure to be at his bedside

Members of the Rathnure GAA club have helped to put together a gofundme campaign to cover costs in his recovery

A young Ferns man John Power died as a result of an accident between the Harrow and Ferns on Saint Stephens Day while the driver of the second car remains in hospital

A man in his thirties remains in a serious condition in Tallaght Hospital following a single vehicle accident on the Enniscorthy New Ross road at Clonleigh on New Year’s Eve

