Wexford house prices expected to rise once again this year

House prices in County Wexford are expected to rise sharply again in 2022.

A report from the Sunday Times has predicted that prices will rise by around 5% leaving the CSO median house price at €199,000 for a house in Wexford Town.

The largest price rise calculated in their property report will see the price of a 3 bed bungalow in Enniscorthy jump by €45,000 from €190,000 to €235,000.

The price of a new 3 bed semi in New Ross is expected to rise by €40,000 to €215,000 while 2nd hand properties in Gorey could rise by as much as €30,000.

Primary researcher with The Sunday Times, Patrick O’Donoghue, says the pandemic has influenced people’s choices around property.

“Supply is really lacking and the trend of locals being priced out by Dubliners coming with stronger finances is having an impact.

“We’re also seeing more ex-pats coming home. With the pandemic and the travel restrictions, there’s a lot of people who are looking to be closer to family so they resettle and come home.

“Those are some of the biggest reasons why there’s been an influx in demand and the supply just can’t cope.”

