Wexford Mental Health services and projects invited to apply for funding

Community mental health services are being encouraged to apply for new grant funding.

Local services can apply for funding of up to €30,000.

The €1,000,000 fund opens for applications today.

The scheme is open to small organisations to fund one-off projects that are in-line with the government’s mental health strategies.

CEO of Mental Health Ireland, Martin Rogan, is encouraging groups to get in touch with their ideas.

“If you are a local community voluntary group and you are promoting positive mental health or well being or recovery

“If you have a project or a proposal that is lined up with sharing the vision of the mental health policy, we’d like to here from you.

“Visit our website MentalHealthIreland.ie, we’ll walk you through the process, we would like to hear your application.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email