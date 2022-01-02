Wexford woman confirmed as one of three victims of New Year’s Eve crash

A Wexford woman who was killed in a crash in County Meath has been named as Julie Ann Kehoe.

The 27 year old from Craanford was one of three people killed in the road traffic collision on the N52 near Kells on New Year’s Eve.

The two other victims were named as Saoirse Corrigan and Shane Gilchrist, from Castlepollard in County Westmeath,

Three children, including two baby girls, were taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda after the crash.

A 12-year-old boy is said to be in a serious but stable condition, while the girls’ injuries are not life-threatening.

