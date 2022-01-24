World Health Organisation says pandemic can come to an end this year

The Covid emergency can come to an end this year, according to the World Health Organisation.

Almost 350 million cases have been reported over the past 24 months with 80 million in the past nine weeks alone.

This Sunday marks two years since Covid was declared a global health emergency by the WHO.

Director General, Tedros Ghebreyesus, says that can end this year, but Covid will still continue to circulate.

“It’s true that we will be living with Covid for the foreseeable future and that we will need to learn to manage it through a sustained and integrated system which will provide a platform for preparedness for future pandemics.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email