Almost 1 in 5 Irish job postings on LinkedIn offer a remote working option.

Today’s new Labour Market Pulse shows that’s up from 1 in 7 in the previous quarter.

IDA Ireland, in partnership with Microsoft and LinkedIn, has published the research.

Hiring rates in January this year were around 28% higher than in the same month in 2019.

