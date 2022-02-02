2 people reported missing in Wicklow and Waterford today

Gardaí are seeking the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of two people in the South East today.

15-year-old Bobby Power is missing from his home in Waterford since Sunday.

Bobby is 5′ 8″ in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a black baseball cap, a black jacket and a grey tracksuit with black runners.

Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Separately, officers are also searching for missing Bray woman Barbara Bracken.

The 50 year old from County Wicklow was last seen at approximately 11:30 yesterday morning.

Barbara is described as being approximately 5 foot 8 inches in height with a medium build, brown hair and brown eyes.

Gardaí and Barbara’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts are asked to contact Bray Garda Station on 01 666 5300 or any Garda Station.

