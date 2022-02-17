Agriculture ‘driving Ireland off a cliff’ according to An Taisce

An Taisce says agriculture is ‘driving Ireland off a cliff’ when it comes to meeting emission targets.

It lost a Supreme Court challenge against a cheese plant in Kilkenny yesterday, a process that’s been ongoing for two years.

However, representatives from the IFA in Wexford have welcomed the move saying the development will benefit both dairy farming and the economy in the South East.

The watchdog believes increased milk production for the planned facility will put the nation’s ability to meet climate targets at risk.

But Dr. Elaine McGoff, natural environment officer with An Taisce, says its not possible to supply this plant and also meet those aims.

