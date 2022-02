9,150 people accessed emergency accommodation in Ireland in January.

It’s an 2% increase on December’s total of 8,914, and includes more than 2,500 children.

More than 70% of those in emergency accommodation are in Dublin.

The total from the Department of Housing does not include numbers of rough sleepers, those in direct provision or women in refuge centres.

