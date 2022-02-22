Cabinet has agreed to drop legal face masks requirement following NPHET advice

It’ll be optional to wear a mask in shops, schools and on public transport from Monday.

The cabinet has agreed to drop the legal requirement following advice from NPHET.

PCR testing will no longer be available to people under the age of 55 who are in good health.

While close contacts who don’t have symptoms won’t have to stay at home.

Tanaiste Leo Varadkar says the public health view is that relaxing the measures in schools is appropriate.

“Their view is that we are at the point where there is a sufficient level of vaccination among children and a sufficient amount of immunity built up because of people being infected, that we can safely say it is no longer required for children to wear masks in schools, social distancing is no longer required, nor are pods or staggered breaks.

“But we are still saying that things like good hygiene, ventilation and advising children to remain at home if they have symptoms should remain in place.”

