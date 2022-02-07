Calls for employers to consider wage increases due to high cost of living

There are calls for employers to consider wage increases due to the high cost of living.

The price of goods and services such as fuel, energy and rent have seen sharp rises in recent months.

When considering a nationwide salary growth, Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton says it must be approached with caution.

She says measures have been put in place for those on a lower income.

“I think whatever measures are put in place, we need to make sure that the measures don’t have a negative impact on inflation

“From governments point of view in relation to the minimum wage we have increased it by 30cent, it’s now 10.50, its now the highest level ever.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email