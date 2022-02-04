Cardiac services at University Hospital Waterford to be extended next month

Cardiac care services at University Hospital Waterford are to be extended from early next month.

In March, the opening hours at the catherisation lab at UHW will be extended to run between 8am and 8pm on weekdays

The news has been welcomed by Wexford junior Minister James Browne who says plans for a second cath lab at the hospital “remain on target for handover and commissioning in the third quarter of 2022”.

Minister Browne also says recruitment is underway to bring the number of consultant posts at the hospital up from 4.6 to 5.6 full time posts.

