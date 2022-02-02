Chief medical officer to tell Oireachtas current situation is ‘broadly positive’

The chief medical officer says the Covid pandemic isn’t over and there’ll be an ‘ongoing need’ for some public health measures.

But Dr Tony Holohan will also tell the Oireachtas health committee today the current situation is ‘broadly positive’.

He’ll say it’s safe to return to normal activities, with cases and hospitalisations falling from the Omicron peak.

Infectious diseases consultant, Eoghan de Barra, agrees some restrictions should continue, such as mask-wearing.

“I think there is a role for those measure.

“I think they work, they have saved lives in the past.

“What is less clear is how compliant the population as a while will be as this is currently moving onto a disease of those who are unvaccinated and those who are immunocompromised.”

There are likely to be more Covid variants of concern after Omicron, according to the chief medical officer.

Dr. Tony Holohan will tell an Oireachtas committee today the risk from Covid remains ‘very high’.

But he’ll say the current situation is ‘broadly positive’, and people should return to normal activities.

Infectious diseases consultant, Eoghan de Barra, says there will be more variants.

Infectious diseases consultant, Eoghan de Barra, says there will be more variants.

“There continues to be an incredible amount of Covid activity and infection across the world.

“Undoubtedly there will be variants of concern and undoubtedly some them will come to our shores.

“But we just have to be in the best prepared state we can be here and support vaccine equity and try to stamp out the infection all across the world.”

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email