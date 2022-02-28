Criminal activity reported during Northern Ireland Mother and Baby Home investigation

Almost 30 reports of criminal activity have so far been made to police investigating Mother and Baby Homes and Magdalene Laundries in Northern Ireland.

Last year, a major report was published outlining the scale of mistreatment endured by thousands of women and girls at the institutions between 1922 and 1990.

A PSNI investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse began back in October.

Detectives say claims have been made by a number of people who were adopted from or worked at named institutions.

Follow South East Radio on: Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email