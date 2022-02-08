Dáil motion calls for minimum wage increase to €15 an hour

A Dáil motion this week will call for the minimum wage to be increased to €15 an hour.

The figure is well above what the national living wage is estimated to be at €12.90 an hour.

Solidarity People Before Profit say the increase is needed for people to have a solid quality of life.

TD Mick Barry says it’s more important than ever given where inflation is.

“It is not the cost of living, it is the cost of surviving.

“Those are the words said to me by a woman worker during the week.

“Tomorrow, I will be introducing a motion to be voted on tomorrow night calling for an emergency review and increase to the national minimum wage.”

