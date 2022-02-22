Dáil to consider whether planned carbon tax hikes should be scrapped

The Dáil will today consider whether planned carbon tax hikes should be scrapped.

Sinn Féin’s seeking cross party support for its motion due to the rising cost of living.

The tax on home heating fuels is to take effect from May, while a transport fuel increase is scheduled for October.

The government has said the hikes are needed to deal with climate change.

But in a statement Wexford Sinn Féin TD Johnny Mythen said the government “just don’t get the pressure that workers and families are under and they need action now to stop those costs rising further.”

Sinn Féin’s finance spokesperson, Pearse Doherty, says now isn’t the right time.

“They simply don’t get where people are at.

“At a time when these prices are spiraling out of control, what we need is a government that recognises that what is needed is support and not to make things worse.

“That is why the Tasoiseach should do what Sinn Féin are calling on and that is to stop these increases.”

