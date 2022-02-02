Dáil to debate today plans to give all households €100 off energy bill

The Dáil will today debate the government’s plan to give every household €100 off their energy bill.

The once-off payment will be deducted automatically from people’s electricity bills next month.

Last week the government signed off on the 210 million euro scheme, to address the rising cost of energy.

People Before Profit TD, Richard Boyd-Barrett, says more support is needed for struggling households.

“I think €100 is a pathetical drop in the ocean compared to energy bills and heating bills that are going to increase by maybe up to €800 euro this year.

“We need a lot more help.

“We need the government to use it emergency powers under the consumer act to control the price of energy and heating, to expand access to fuel allowance to many who are denied it at the moment.”

