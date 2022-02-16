Department of Health accused of not understanding Sláintecare

The head of the HSE has said some people need a ‘reality check’ when it comes to progress on Sláintecare.

Paul Reid and Secretary General of the Department of Health, Robert Watt, appeared at an ill-tempered meeting of the Oireachtas Health Committee earlier.

Social Democrats co-leader, Roisin Shortall, accused them of not understanding Sláintecare and its goals.

But HSE CEO Paul Reid says much of the planned progress was delayed by Covid.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach’s clashed with the Sinn Fein leader in the Dáil over Slaintecare.

It’s after Mary Lou McDonald claimed the secretary-general of the Department of Health wasn’t committed to healthcare reform, outlined in the programme.

Michael Martin rejected the accusation and criticised the opposition leader’s approach.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email