Latest figures show disposable incomes of workers in Wexford are below the National average.

Stats from the CSO for 2019 show that after tax, the national average nationwide was €22,032.

It reports that workers in the Wexford had a disposable income of €19,668 euro.

The highest disposable incomes were in Dublin.

After tax, workers there were €3,664 euro higher than the national average.

While the border and midlands regions had the lowest annual net income levels in 2019.

