Drivers asked to be extra careful as county prepares for Storm Eunice

Wexford County Council are asking the public to stay away from coastal areas tomorrow as the county prepares for Storm Eunice.

High winds will make areas such as piers, harbours and marinas very dangerous for the duration of the storm.

Wexford will be under an Orange Weather warning from 3am tonight until 11am tomorrow morning.

Waterford has been just classified as a Status Red county and schools and colleges there will remain closed tomorrow

Drivers are also being warned to stay safe while on the roads.

Michael Rowland from the RSA has this advice for road users

“Drivers should be aware of strong cross winds that can blow you off course, especially on motorways or exposed roads.

“In particular, cyclists and motorcyclists should be careful as they would be vulnerable.”

