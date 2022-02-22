European Union is finalising details of Russian sanctions this afternoon

The Taoiseach has said Russia’s decision to move troops into separatist regions of Ukraine has sent a chilling effect across Europe.

The European Union is finalising details of sanctions this afternoon which will likely target Russia’s wealthiest people and banks in the country.

Germany has also pulled the Nordstream 2 gas pipeline it had planned with Moscow while the UK has announced the start of sanctions after Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway parts of Ukraine as independent states.

Speaking in Berlin ahead of meetings with the German Chancellor, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the EU’s response to Russia would be swift.

“The sentiments are ticketed last evening by President Putin are not acceptable to us in the sense that small states are entitled to their nationhood, to their freedom and to their independence

“And I think the statement makes a chilling effect for smaller states across the European continent.”

