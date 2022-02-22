Excavation at Tuam Mother and Baby Home expected later this year

A forensic excavation at the site of the former Mother and Baby Home in Tuam, Co Galway, is expected to get under way later this year.

The Children’s Minister has published the Institutional Burials Bill, which provides a lawful basis for excavation, recovery and analysis of remains at the site.

DNA will be analysed in the hopes of reuniting families with the remains of their loved ones.

The government says while the process will be extremely complex due to the number and age of children interred there, it will be carried out by professionals, in line with international standards.

Follow South East Radio on: Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email