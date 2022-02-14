Face masks in schools will be main focus of government talks today

The continued use of face masks in schools will be the focus of talks today.

Public health advisers and officials from the Department of Education are meeting to consider what Covid measures should stay in place after the mid term break.

It’s the first formal review of the situation in schools since restrictions in wider society eased.

CEO of the National Parents Council Aine Lynch says many parents want to see the rules around masks relaxed.

“Generally they are concerned about their children social and emotional development.

“And the children do not want to wear them every day and sometimes it can be a struggle to put them on.

“On the other side of they are saying that children are not wearing them properly and they often pull them down to talk to each other.”

