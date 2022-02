Fees for this year’s state exams have been waived.

There’s normally a fee of €116 for the Leaving Cert, and €109 for the Junior Cert.

But the Education Minister, Norma Foley, says they won’t apply this year.

The exams will go ahead with no accredited grades.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email