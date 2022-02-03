Female teenage students in Wexford encouraged to sign up for I Wish

Over 15,000 female teenage students from Ireland and across the globe will attend the 8th annual I Wish STEM showcase on Thursday, 10 February 2022.

The acclaimed free virtual event is to inspire, encourage and motivate young female students to pursue careers in Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM).

Registration remains open for this important event and Wexford female students are encouraged to sign-up by visiting iwish.ie/register.

Featuring over 70 inspirational STEM leaders and gender equality advocates, speakers set to share their stories and experiences include Mary Robinson, the first woman President of Ireland and former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. Mairead McGuinness, the European Commissioner for Financial Stability, Financial Services and the Capital Markets Union; and Orla Keane, Deputy Ambassador at the Embassy of Ireland in Washington DC will also speak along with London Breed, the 45th Mayor of San Francisco, who is also the first African American woman to be elected mayor of the US city.

To be opened by An Taoiseach Micheál Martin, there will be five different sessions running across the day, each approximately 90 minutes in length.

I Wish co-founder Gillian Keating said: “The I Wish showcase is about highlighting the possibilities of a career in STEM to young female students and having a virtual event means we can extend this message globally.

With 15 of the 20 fastest growing careers in the world requiring a background in maths or science, it has never been more important for women to work in STEM to ensure diversity of thought.

“We want to inspire young female students worldwide to harness their power to shape a better world.

Our event on 10 February is one of a series of year-round global activities we have designed at I Wish to impact girls at key touchpoints in their lives.

This is only made possible through our fantastic partners both here in Ireland and globally, who are hugely committed to showcasing the power of STEM to the next generation of female innovators.”

