Family of Fiona Sinnott make fresh appeal on 24th anniversary

The sister of a murdered Wexford woman is making an emotional appeal for information on the case.

It comes on the 24th anniversary of Fiona Sinnott’s disappearance, with no trace of her ever found.

In February 1998, Fiona Sinnott was 19 years old and had an 11-month-old baby girl, called Emma.

She lived in Broadway, Co Wexford, and was looking forward to attending her sister Diane’s 21st birthday later that month.

Diane remembers her fondly.

“She was really a bubbly girl, really fun loving and she had everything to look forward to.”

Fiona went to a pub in Broadway exactly 24 years ago, but vanished shortly after midnight.

The case was upgraded to a murder investigation in 2005, but remains unsolved.

Diane has no doubt she was killed.

“I feel something really tragic happened that night because she was in a place where when she left the pub she wouldn’t have gotten on a bus or a train.

“The pub was in the middle of nowhere

Diane is renewing her appeal for information on Fiona’s case.

“Even if they have a small bit of information, we’d love to and come forward.

“24 years is a long time.

“We do believe that people in Wexford do have information.

“It’s really hard knowing that she is still out there.

“We would love to have closure.”

There’s a plaque in Fiona’s memory in nearby Kilmore Quay.

Diane, her mother Mary and others will place remember her there today.

