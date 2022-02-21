First chairperson of new South East technological university announced

Minister for Further and Higher Education Simon Harris, has announced the appointment of Dr. Patrick Prendergast as the first chairperson of the new technological university for the South East.

The news comes just days after Wexford County Council was given the go ahead to proceed with a compulsory purchase order on 50 acres of land on the outskirts of Wexford to accommodate what will be the 5th technological university in the State.

Dr. Patrick Prendergast, originally from Wexford, is also former Provost of Trinity University.

Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with responsibility for Law Reform James Browne has welcomed the news.

“I’m delighted that Minister Simon Harris has announced that the Chair of the new TUSE will be Paddy Prendergast from Oulart, Enniscorthy, Co. Wexford.

“Paddy is the former Provost of Trinity University.

“I’ve met Paddy several times and he will be an excellent chair of the new TUSE.

“The appointment of a Wexford person as chair also highlights that the university will be a university for the entire South East.

“This follows last week’s confirmation from Minister Michael McGrath at the Department of Expenditure and Public Reform that the way has been cleared for the CPO of a site for the Wexford Campus of TUSE.”

