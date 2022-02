The First Minister of Northern Ireland has resigned.

The DUP’s Paul Givan is quitting after only eight months in the role, in protest over the Northern Ireland protocol.

His resignation means Michelle O’Neill is automatically removed from her post as joint head at Stormont.

Mr. Givan says he couldn’t continue in the role due to the Brexit fallout.

Back to news

Follow South East Radio on:

Facebook – Instagram – Twitter – Linkedin

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email