Funeral of 12 year old boy killed while driving will take place later

The funeral of a young boy who was killed while driving a car that collided with a lorry in Limerick will take place later.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the circumstances which led to 12 year old Wiktor Chojeki being behind the wheel at the time of the crash.

He was the sole occupant when it collided with a lorry on the N21 outside Adare at around 2am.

Hundreds attended a vigil for the first year student in his hometown of Newcastle West on Sunday where locals held balloons in his memory.

Wiktor’s funeral mass will take place at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newcastle West this morning.

A Go Fund Me fundraiser has been set up to raise funds to go towards funeral costs which has surpassed it’s target.

