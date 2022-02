The funeral of the Wexford County Council worker who was killed in Friday’s storm will take place on Wednesday.

Billy Kinsella was hit by a falling tree in Ballythomas in the north of the county.

The 59-year-old was clearing debris from Storm Eunice at the time.

His funeral takes places in Ballyfad church, near Gorey, at 3 o’clock on Wednesday.

A book of condolences is now open online at RIP.ie.

