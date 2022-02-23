Funeral of Wexford county council worker killed during Storm Eunice takes place today

The funeral of a county council worker who was killed during Storm Eunice takes place today.

Billy Kinsella died after being hit by a fallen tree close to his home in the north Wexford.

Mr. Kinsella was clearing debris from the road with a colleague last Friday when he was struck by a tree during strong winds.

It happened in the Ballythomas area, close to the Wicklow border.

Wexford County Council and local politicians were among those who paid tribute to the 59-year-old, who survived by his wife, son and five siblings.

Billy’s funeral mass will take place at The Church of Our Lady of the Nativity, Ballyfad at 3 o’clock this afternoon.

His burial will take place afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

A book of condolences is now open online at RIP.ie.

