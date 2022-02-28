Garda injured and doused in accelerant following assault

A Garda has been injured and was doused in accelerant, following an assault in County Cavan.

It happened in the early hours of the morning in the Blacklion area.

At around 2am a Garda on patrol contacted colleagues looking for help.

He was disorientated and unable to explain the exact circumstances of events taking place.

When other Gardaí arrived at the scene he was found in a disorientated state, his uniform was covered in an accelerant, and he had suffered physical injuries.

The Garda was taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The scene in County Cavan has been sealed off for examination and Gardai are appealing for information.

