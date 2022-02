The scene in North Kilkenny where a teenager was attacked while out for a walk on Monday was forensically examined today

The 17 year old was just meters from her home when an unknown man assaulted her.

It comes just weeks after the murder of Offaly school teacher Ashling Murphy, which sparked a nationwide outcry to end violence against women.

Sarah Benson from Women’s Aid says the conversation around misogyny and violence must continue.

