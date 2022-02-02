Government plans to raise the state pension age have been dealt a blow.

The Pensions Commission has recommended controversial plans to extend the retirement age incrementally to 68, but an influential Oireachtas committee has opposed it.

The committee on Social Protection says its not ‘reasonable’ for people over the age of 66 to continue working because of the physical and mental stress it may cause over a period of years.

The Social Protection Minister has said she’ll consider a committee report which recommends against increasing the State pension age.

An Oireachtas committee has said it rejects the Pensions Commission recommendation that the retirement age increase beyond 66.

It also wants mandatory retirement clauses in contracts to be banned.

The Pensions Commission found the current State pension system isn’t sustainable.

It’s also recommending ‘flexibility’ to allow people with 40 years of contributions to receive the state pension at the age of 65.

