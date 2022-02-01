Green light for Kilmore Quay wastewater treatment plant

Work is set to commence on a new waste water treatment plant in Kilmore Quay

Contracts were signed today for the construction of the facilities with Jon Sisk and Sons Ltd to carry out the project in conjunction with Irish Water and Wexford County Council

Work will begin in the coming weeks with an expected completion date in 2024

Chairman of Rosslare Municipal District Council Jim Moore says the benefits of the wastewater treatment plant will be ongoing for local residents, tourists and the business community

Share this article.... Linkedin Pinterest email