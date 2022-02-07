Higher education institutions accused of not doing enough to tackle sexual harassment

Ten students and staff members have been fined, suspended or expelled from colleges following sexual harassment allegations over 5 years.

There have been 75 reports made to Irish colleges and universities between 2015 and 2020, according to freedom of information figures.

Higher education institutions have been accused of not doing enough to tackle sexual harassment on campus.

Noeline Blackwell, chief executive of the Dublin Rape Crisis Centre, says many cases have been going unreported.

“Students might feel that it is better to move on.

“There is still a question that if a student is complaining, what the consequences would be for them

“We heard about the staff and students that were subjected to sexual harassments and abuse but until recently there was very little institutional attention on how poor the systems were for dealing with it.”

