Latest update on Ukraine invasion as 100,000 civilians flee homes

The EU has announced a further range of ‘massive sanctions’ against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

They target its financial, energy, transport and technology sectors as well as limiting the country’s access to European visas.

It followed an emergency European Council summit in Brussels last night, which was attended by the Taoiseach.

Russia is continuing to launch one of the biggest attacks since the Second World War.

At least 137 people have been killed in Ukraine, and 100,000 civilians have fled their homes.

European Commission president, Ursula von der Leyen, says the new sanctions will have a massive impact.

“This package includes financial sanctions that cut Russia’s access to the most important capital markets.

“We are now targeting 70% of the Russian banking market.

“We are also targeting the Russian elite by curbing their deposits.

“The third topic is that we ban the sale of all air crafts and spare equipment to all Russian airlines.”

Russian troops are approaching the Ukrainian capital on the second day of Moscow’s military operation.

Gunfire’s been heard on the outskirts of Kyiv and residents have spent the night sheltering as they come under rocket strikes.

Ukraine’s president has called on Vladimir Putin to sit down at the negotiating table.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also banned all men aged 18 to 60 from leaving the country.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has told Russia not to drag Ireland into attempts to justify an unjustifiable war.

It’s after Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said his country is reacting how the UK would if Ireland banned the English language.

Simon Coveney said Ireland and the UK are examples of how two nations with a difficult past found a way to shape a peace process.

A number of scheduled events have been altered or stood down following the invasion,

This season’s Champions League final in May has been moved from St Petersburg in Russia to the Stade de France in Paris.

While, this year’s Russian Formula One Grand Prix in September has been cancelled.

At home, a performance of Swan Lake that was scheduled to take place in The Helix at Dublin City University tonight has been cancelled.

The Royal Moscow Ballet has been touring Ireland annually for over 10 years.

In a statement, DCU say all ‘civilised countries’ should take ‘all practical steps to stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.’

