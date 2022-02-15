Major funding for Wexford road network

The government has confirmed almost 24million in regional and local road funding for county Wexford

The money will be provided to Wexford County Council under the regional and local road allocations for 2022.

This is a significant increase on the 18.5m allocated last year.

The bulk of the funding will be used for improvements to the counties road network and the money is to be ring fenced for this

Under the package there is also money set aside for bridge rehabilitation works in the county quite an amount of which were destroyed in the Christmas Day flooding

