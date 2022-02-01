Major search continues for man who attacked teenager in the South East

A major search is continuing today for a man who attacked a teenager in Kilkenny.

The 17 year old was exercising on a rural laneway close to her home in Johnstown when she was assaulted at around midday yesterday.

Gardaí believe the suspected abduction attempt was a random attack and was carried out by a man aged in his 40’s.

The girl managed to fight off her attacker but was treated in hospital for minor injuries and shock.

John Hand, the chief reporter with the Irish Daily Mirror, says a major manhunt is under way to find the attacker.

“This girl was grabbed but she managed to fight the man off as she screamed before he fled on foot.

“The Gardaí believe this attack was random in nature

“The girl did not know the man so no motive has been established and that line of inquiry is open at the minute.

“But one thing they are looking at is if it was a possible abduction attempt but they have not ruled out other possibilities.”

It is understood that a large Garda search got underway Monday afternoon which involved a Garda helicopter.

The girl was hospitalised with minor injuries and was traumatised but was recovering at home last night.

Anyone who was on the Johnstown road to the Gallops, known locally as Cullinanes Lane, between 11am and 12.15pm are asked to come forward.

