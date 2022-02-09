Man loses life in fatal road crash at Rocklands this afternoon

A man has died following a fatal road crash in County Wexford this afternoon.

The man in his thirties died in a single vehicle incident involving a motorbike on the R730 at Rocklands at around 2pm.

No one else was injured in the accident.

Gardai and emergency services attended the scene and the road has been closed off to traffic.

There are heavy delays on routes around the town as a result and you’re asked to avoid the area if possible.

The main Wexford Town to Rosslare Road Roundabout road is expected to reopen tonight following an investigation.

