Memorial service to remember Covid-19 pandemic and Stardust fire takes place today

The Taoiseach is due to attend an event this afternoon to remember those who died as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Stardust fire.

Micheál Martin will speak at the event to honour 6,291 people who died from Covid-19 as well as the 48 people who died in the Stardust fire in Dublin 41 years ago.

Today’s event is being led by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation, at the Richmond Education Centre on North Bruswick Street.

The INMO says the Richmond Hospital treated many of the victims of the Stardust fire.

The organisation says the second memorial will commemorate the lives lost from Covid, and will particularly honour the healthcare workers who passed away from the virus over the past two years.

