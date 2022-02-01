Ministers decide traditional Leaving Cert exams with no hybrid grading

The Government has agreed to hold the traditional Leaving Cert exams this year without a hybrid grading option.

Ministers decided not to offer accredited grades again this year, in part due to one in four students having not done a Junior Cert.

More choice and fewer questions.

That’s what Education Minister Norma Foley says this year’s Leaving Cert will look like.

Cabinet approved a plan this morning which will see the Leaving Cert run as normal, but with significant changes.

“In mathematics paper for example students will have 10 topics or 10 questions to answer, now they will have 6.

In English, Higher level paper 2 which is probably the most demanding of papers.

Before students would have had to answer all 3 questions, now they will have to answer 2.”

Minister Foley says they looked at many proposals to re-run hybrid or estimated grades but decided they couldn’t do it fairly.

The plan has been criticised by the opposition, including Sinn Féin Education Spokesman Donnchadh O’Laoghaire.

“So it’s not going to be the case that an expanded choices is going to compensate every student equally and many students are still going to be struggling to cover the ourse.

Labour’s Aodhan O’Riordain says this year can’t be seen as a return to normal.

“I think if you have any knowledge of what is happening in the education system or the school system, you’ll know that things are not in anyway going back to normal.”

Full details of exam changes will be given to schools next week.

The Minister also confirmed the Junior Cert will run this year for the first time since 2019.

